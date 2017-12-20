Christmas 2017: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

Merry Christmas! This time of the year is truly magical with a beautiful spirit and tradition. Christmas is the season of making candies and baking cookies, of decorating Christmas tree and singing carols. There is also a tradition of greeting loved ones with Merry Christmas wishes. Expressing love and gratitude makes Christmas a special time of the year. However, if you live away from your loved ones and want to wish them a Merry Christmas, social media comes to the rescue. Here are few handpicked quotes and wishes, to share on SMS, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

May Santa visit you today and forever with bundles of joy and happiness

To cheer you today and forever.

Merry Christmas!

Christmas – the season of joy,

Brings new smiles, new cheer,

The festival of care and share,

The festival of hope and faith.

Merry Christmas!

Whatever is beautiful,

Whatever is meaningful,

Whatever brings happiness,

May it be yours forever.

Merry Christmas!

A time of love and good cheer,

A time for gifts to share.

Warmest greetings for Christmas.

May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you forever.

Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven and above.

Heartiest wishes for Christmas!

It’s the season of love and laughter,

The season of carol and joy,

The season to share and care.

Wishing you a blessed Christmas!

Christmas is love.

Christmas is dedication.

Christmas is happiness.

Wishing you a Christmas with a bunch of love and prayers.

Merry Christmas!

From home to home,

From heart to heart,

From today to forever,

The warmth and joy of Christmas always bring us closer.

Merry Christmas!

Can I get your picture, please?

So that I send to Santa,

To inform him what to give me this Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

Snow and Songs,

Carols and Joys,

Love and Laughter,

It’s Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

Faith makes all things possible,

Hope makes all things work,

Love makes all this beautiful.

May you be blessed with all the three.

Merry Christmas!

There are many gifts under the Christmas tree,

But the best one is you!

Merry Christmas!

Before the church bell rings.

Before the cakes and wines are served.

Before the holy star appears.

Let me wish you a Merry Christmas!