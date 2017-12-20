Free Press Journal
Christmas 2017: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Dec 20, 2017 02:22 pm
Christmas wishes

Merry Christmas! This time of the year is truly magical with a beautiful spirit and tradition. Christmas is the season of making candies and baking cookies, of decorating Christmas tree and singing carols. There is also a tradition of greeting loved ones with Merry Christmas wishes. Expressing love and gratitude makes Christmas a special time of the year. However, if you live away from your loved ones and want to wish them a Merry Christmas, social media comes to the rescue. Here are few handpicked quotes and wishes, to share on SMS, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

  • May Santa visit you today and forever with bundles of joy and happiness
    To cheer you today and forever.
    Merry Christmas!
  • Christmas – the season of joy,
    Brings new smiles, new cheer,
    The festival of care and share,
    The festival of hope and faith.
    Merry Christmas!
  • Whatever is beautiful,
    Whatever is meaningful,
    Whatever brings happiness,
    May it be yours forever.
    Merry Christmas!
  • A time of love and good cheer,
    A time for gifts to share.
    Warmest greetings for Christmas.
  • May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you forever.
    Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven and above.
    Heartiest wishes for Christmas!
  • It’s the season of love and laughter,
    The season of carol and joy,
    The season to share and care.
    Wishing you a blessed Christmas!
  • Christmas is love.
    Christmas is dedication.
    Christmas is happiness.
    Wishing you a Christmas with a bunch of love and prayers.
    Merry Christmas!
  • From home to home,
    From heart to heart,
    From today to forever,
    The warmth and joy of Christmas always bring us closer.
    Merry Christmas!
  • Can I get your picture, please?
    So that I send to Santa,
    To inform him what to give me this Christmas.
    Merry Christmas!

  • Snow and Songs,
    Carols and Joys,
    Love and Laughter,
    It’s Christmas.
    Merry Christmas!
  • Faith makes all things possible,
    Hope makes all things work,
    Love makes all this beautiful.
    May you be blessed with all the three.
    Merry Christmas!
  • There are many gifts under the Christmas tree,
    But the best one is you!
    Merry Christmas!
  • Before the church bell rings.
    Before the cakes and wines are served.
    Before the holy star appears.
    Let me wish you a Merry Christmas!
  • Let the spirit of Christmas warm your home with love, joy, and share.
    Merry Christmas!


