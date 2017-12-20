Christmas 2017: Significance and all you need to know

It’s already December. It’s Christmas time and for many of us, it is the favourite month of the year. It is the time of the year when the streets are decked up and stores have fancy displays. The whole country gets together in the festive spirit celebrating in their own style. But before you get into the celebration mode here’s a quick round-up on why Christmas has so significant for people across the world.

Significance of Christmas

Christmas is an annual festival that celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph in a manger around two thousand years ago. It is also believed that angels were present during his birth, carols were sung and shepherds came to adore him. The birth of Jesus stands as one of the biggest turning points in the faith of Christianity. The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from an old English phrase Cristesmaesse, which means ‘Mass of Christ’. Christmas is also called the Nativity.

According to scriptures, Jesus was identified as a form of Sun, who used to descend upon earth to eliminate darkness. Some scriptures also state that December 25 falls exactly nine months after the announcement by the angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary that she would conceive and become the mother of Jesus, God’s incarnation on earth.

Significance of Christmas colours

The traditional colours of Christmas decorations such as Christmas tree, ornaments, wreaths are usually red, green, white and gold. Each colour has a different significance. Red symbolises the blood of Jesus shed in his crucifixion, green symbolises eternal life, white symbolises Holy Spirit and peace on earth and gold symbolises royalty.