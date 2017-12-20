Christmas 2017: 17 quotes by popular personalities that capture the soul of Christmas
It’s Christmas! The season of lights and colours, cakes and carols, mid-night mass and Santa. The festival restores our faith in the goodwill and spirit of humankind. Every year, the festival refreshes our childhood memories with the blissful feeling of happiness, echoing of carols and the festive lights displays in the city. The festival carries different meaning to different people. Over the years several beautiful words have been said about the festival. Here we bring to you 10 quotes by popular personalities that capture the soul of Christmas.
- Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.
-Winston Churchill
- Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.
-Calvin Coolidge
- I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.
-Charles Dickens
- Santa Claus has the right idea – visit people only once a year.
-Victor Borge
- It’s true, Christmas can feel like a lot of work, particularly for mothers. But when you look back on all the Christmases in your life, you’ll find you’ve created family traditions and lasting memories. Those memories, good and bad, are really what help to keep a family together over the long haul.
-Caroline Kennedy
- Christmas and the holidays are the seasons of giving. It’s a time when people are more kind and open-hearted.
-Gisele Bundchen
- I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another, it’s about the Christian ethic, it’s about kindness.
-Carrie Fisher
- God never gives someone a gift they are not capable of receiving. If he gives us the gift of Christmas, it is because we all have the ability to understand and receive it.
– Pope Francis
- The smell of pine needles, spruce and the smell of a Christmas tree – those to me, are the scents of the holidays.
-Blake Lively
- There is no better time than now, this very Christmas season, for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the principles taught by Jesus the Christ. It is the time to love the Lord, our God, with all our heart – and our neighbours as ourselves.
-Thomas S. Monson
Also read: Visit these Mumbai places for Christmas cakes, desserts, brunches and more
- There’s nothing sadder in this world than to awake Christmas morning and not be a child.
-Erma Bombeck
- Christmas for me is all about spending time with my family. I cherish any chance we have to spend all day together making gingerbread houses, baking cookies, or sitting around and watching movies.
-Blake Lively
- A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.
-Garrison Keillor
- Don’t let the past steal your present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone.
-Taylor Caldwell
- A good conscience is a continual Christmas.
-Benjamin Franklin
Also read: Shop on a budget! Our guide to Mumbai’s Christmas street shopping!
- Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.
-Norman Vincent Peale
- Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us – a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead.
-David Cameron
JUST ARRIVED
- Padman Aaj Se Teri song out: Watch Akshay Kumar showering innovative love on Radhika Apte
- Novak Djokovic picks new format for Australian Open warm-up
- Kerala JD-U leader resigns from Rajya Sabha
- US cannot tolerate nuclear-armed North Korea: NSA McMaster
- Sneak Peek: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Cricket Bungalow’ coming soon; see photo
EDITOR’S PICK
The clever one-liner on social media, Congress Ko Hara Diya, BJP Ko Dara Diya is not without substance. What it…
Rahul Gandhi took battle into BJP citadel
On the 13th day of the Mahabharata, Dronacharya organised the Kaurava army into a "chakravyuh" formation to challenge the Pandavas.…
Re-defining the bilateral partnership of India and United States
Since the late 1990s, bilateral ties between India and the United States have blossomed under successive Republican and Democratic administrations.…
Boost for PM Modi grows, blow for Rahul Gandhi
The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results provide no reason for Rahul Gandhi, the newly-minted Congress President, to celebrate. The BJP…
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally romp home in Gujarat, though with a thin margin. Should we describe it…