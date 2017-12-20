Christmas 2017: 17 quotes by popular personalities that capture the soul of Christmas

It’s Christmas! The season of lights and colours, cakes and carols, mid-night mass and Santa. The festival restores our faith in the goodwill and spirit of humankind. Every year, the festival refreshes our childhood memories with the blissful feeling of happiness, echoing of carols and the festive lights displays in the city. The festival carries different meaning to different people. Over the years several beautiful words have been said about the festival. Here we bring to you 10 quotes by popular personalities that capture the soul of Christmas.

Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.

-Winston Churchill

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.

-Calvin Coolidge

I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.

-Charles Dickens

Santa Claus has the right idea – visit people only once a year.

-Victor Borge

It’s true, Christmas can feel like a lot of work, particularly for mothers. But when you look back on all the Christmases in your life, you’ll find you’ve created family traditions and lasting memories. Those memories, good and bad, are really what help to keep a family together over the long haul.

-Caroline Kennedy

Christmas and the holidays are the seasons of giving. It’s a time when people are more kind and open-hearted.

-Gisele Bundchen

I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another, it’s about the Christian ethic, it’s about kindness.

-Carrie Fisher

God never gives someone a gift they are not capable of receiving. If he gives us the gift of Christmas, it is because we all have the ability to understand and receive it.

– Pope Francis

The smell of pine needles, spruce and the smell of a Christmas tree – those to me, are the scents of the holidays.

-Blake Lively

There is no better time than now, this very Christmas season, for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the principles taught by Jesus the Christ. It is the time to love the Lord, our God, with all our heart – and our neighbours as ourselves.

-Thomas S. Monson

There’s nothing sadder in this world than to awake Christmas morning and not be a child.

-Erma Bombeck

Christmas for me is all about spending time with my family. I cherish any chance we have to spend all day together making gingerbread houses, baking cookies, or sitting around and watching movies.

-Blake Lively

A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.

-Garrison Keillor

Don’t let the past steal your present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone.

-Taylor Caldwell

A good conscience is a continual Christmas.

-Benjamin Franklin

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.

-Norman Vincent Peale