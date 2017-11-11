Children’s Day 2017: Your guide to fun events in Mumbai

Children’s day is around the corner. The day is celebrated every year on November 14, the birth anniversary of first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The celebration begins in school with cultural and fun activities and then family adds to the celebration with wishes, gifts and treats. The aim of the day is to increase the awareness towards the rights, care and education of the children. If you are wondering what to do and where to take your kids on this special day then here are our picks from events across the city.

Vegetable Gardening Workshop

Let your child explore the beauty of nature and understand how it grows. The workshop comprises of theory and hands on vegetable gardening and understands the concept of soil-less planting. In addition, there will be games, art and craft activities, followed by cake cutting and snacks.

When: 12th November, 10 am to 12 noon

Where: HydroFarm BioTech, 218, D wing, Dheeraj Pooja, Chincholi Bunder Road, Near Infant Jesus School, Malad West

Cost: Rs 500

Children’s Day Carnival

Its true that children pay more attention to stories when they are narrated with visual cues. Puppet shows are the best way to get your child involved in actual story telling. Let your child transport to the land of fantasy and magic where imaginations run wild and new stories are made in the minds of your little ones. When: November 18 at 4:30 pm

Where: Koko Kids, Swati Building, Near Arya Samaj Mandir, Behind Kotak Mahindra Bank, Santacruz Cost: Rs 800

DIY Tie & Dye Workshop

Let you child learn the wonderful way to splash colours to create a funky new style and design no one can replicate. The workshop gives kids hands-on experience to create their own t-shirts with tie-n-die and screen printing. The activity involves both parent and kid. So what are waiting for? Enrol for a creative evening and print your own t-shirts with some delicious food and beverage. When: November 14 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Churchgate

Cost: Rs 2,700

Trek to Lohagad

What better than spending Children’s Day with nature? The fort dates back to the Satvahan Era and is situated close to the hill station Lonavala. It was mainly used to keep a watch on the trade route passing through Sahyadris. The most interesting feature of the fort is the ‘Vinchukatta’, resembling a Scorpion sing’, which stretches for almost 2 km and is slightly detached from the fort.

When: November 14 from 6:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Meeting point Thane station.

Cost: Rs 750

Contact: 77380 73691 / 97736 03954

Movie Screening – Colours Black

Do you want to break the silence around sexual abuse and looking for a way? Then head to 91Springboard for a movie screening of ‘Colours Black’ this Children’s Day. The film constructs four narratives from the point of view of children who have been abused. The subject of the movie revolves around children sexual abuse, gender and children exclusion.

When: November 14, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: 91 Springboard, Ackruti Trade Centre, MIDC, Andheri East

Children’s Day with Churro

Celebrate Children’s Day by getting your hands dirty and relive your childhood with some flavors that are sure to take you for a walk down the memory lane. On the special day, take your kids to The Bombay Churros grab a handful of widespread range of delicious churros at just Rs 63. Where: The Bombay Churros, Carter Road, Bandra West

When: 14th November, from 2 pm to 6 pm

Cost: Rs 63

Relive your childhood days with desserts

This Children’s Day let your inner child gets a chance to come out and celebrate. What better way to do it than enjoying desserts to take you down memory lane? Visit SpiceKlub for a sugar rush with a bit of nostalgia; try their old school lollies, a mix of Bournvita and chocolate kulfis made on a stick at your table. For your little ones there is mini golas, served in an assortment of flavours. When: 14th November

Where: SpiceKlub, 8A, Janta Industrial Estate, Opposite Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel

Relive your jimjam memories

The popular ice cream joint Papacream adds another flavour to its cup with Jim-Jam Ice Cream Sandwich and Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Float. A taste of nostalgia and a bite of your childhood, Jim-Jam ice-cream will take your palate for a walk down memory lane. The new Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Float is Papacream’s new whipped up secret to keep you warm with a little bit if chill this winter!

When: Sunday, 12th November onwards

Where: Available at all Papacream’s outlets