Children’s Day 2017: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

While the rest of the world celebrates Children’s Day on June 1, India celebrates it on November 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly called ‘Chacha’, Nehru was known for the love for children who he believed are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. The day is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm in schools across the country. Every now and then, even we wish to transport ourselves to the fun and carefree childhood days. So to share your emotions in words, here are some wishes and greetings in English/Hindi that you can share on SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook.

May the love and laughter always stay on every child’s face.

Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood means:

Unlimited fun,

Bounteous shower of love and care,

Realm of imagination,

The joy of growing up.

Happy Children’s Day!

On this Children’s Day,

Take the pledge that you would guide your children towards becoming better humans.

Happy Children’s Day!

If you plant honesty, you will reap trust.

If you plant goodness, you will reap friends.

If you plant humility, you will reap greatness.

Happy Children’s Day!

They may not always smell pure and sweet,

A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet.

But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile,

The joys of parenthood are all worthwhile.

Happy Children’s Day!

An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile

Are the joys of parenthood which is worthwhile!

Happy Children’s Day!

Children are like buds in the garden and they should be carefully and lovingly nurtured.

Happy Children’s Day!

There are only two lasting gifts we should give our children:

Roots of responsibility and wings of independence.

Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness,

It is about play and freedom.

Happy Children’s Day!

From a child in me,

To a child in you.

Happy Children’s Day!

There are few things in life we cannot buy,

One of such things is ‘Childhood’.

Enjoy the spirit of Children’s Day.

Happy Children’s Day!