Chhath Puja 2017: Significance, legend, rituals, tithi and all you need to know

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun God Surya and his wife Usha in order to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress. It is also known as Dala Chhath, Pratihar, Surya Shashthi and Chhathi. It is native to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Nepal. The festival is observed over a period of four-days which includes rigorous rituals such as holy bathing, fasting, abstaining from drinking water, offering bhog and praying to the Sun God. Chhathi Maiyya is worshipped during Chhath Puja. Known as Usha in the Vedas, she is believed to be the consort of the Sun God Surya. The four-day festival begins on October 24 and Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 26.

Day-wise rituals

The first day of the festival is known as ‘Nahay Khay’ and falls on October 24 this year. Throughout the day, women observe fast and have meal only once. The second day is known as Kharna, nirjala fast (fast without food and water) is observed from sunrise to sunset. The fast is only broken after kheer-roti is offered to the Sun God. The third day is Chhath, the main festival day. Devotees observe nirjala vrat, visit river bank, offer argha (offering of sweets, fruits, and flowers) and offer Surya Namaskar to the setting Sun. The fast continues throughout the night and is broken on the fourth and final day of the festival. It is broken after offering argha and Surya Namaskar to the rising sun.

Chhath Puja is also celebrated on Chaitra Shashthi which is known as Chaiti Chhath. It falls in the month of March or April, days after Holi.

Legend

Chhath Puja has also found a reference in the Sanskrit epic poem Mahabharata. According to the poem, Pandavas, rulers of Hastinapur and Draupadi performed Chhath Puja on the advice of sage Dhaumya. After the ritual, Pandavas were able to regain their lost kingdom and Draupadi to solve all her problems.

According to another legend, after returning to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and during the coronation, Lord Rama and Sita observed fast and offered prayers to the Sun God in the Hindu month of Kartika in Shukla Paksha. Since then Chhath Puja became a traditional festival.

Tithi

Shashthi tithi begins: 9:37 am on October 25, 2017

Shashthi tithi ends: 12:15 pm on October 26, 2017

Mumbai (October 26)

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 6:08 pm

Indore, Ujjain (October 26)

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 5:52 pm