Chaitra Navratri 2018: Significance, legends, puja vidhi, schedule and all you need to know
‘Navratri’ literally means ‘nine-nights’ and is celebrated with great fervour by Hindus. There are four ‘Navratris’ in a year – Sharada Navratri, Vasanta Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashada Navratri. The last two are known as ‘Gupta’ Navratris as these are celebrated only by spiritual aspirants. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vasanta Navratri, also known as Chaitra Navratri, coincides in the month of March-April.
Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar that is Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh. Dedicated to the power of Goddess Durga, the auspicious festival this year, in 2018, begins on March 18 and concludes on March 26.Chaitra Navratri is also called as Rama Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri celebrates ten forms of Maa Shakti namely Durga, Bhadrakali, Jagadamba, Annapurna, Sarvamangala, Bhairavi, Chandika, Lalita, Bhavani and Mookambika. Also, the nine-day festival worships the nine incarnations of Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Customs and rituals followed during Sharada Navratri are followed on Chaitra Navratri as well.
Legends
In the epic Ramayana, Lord Rama and Lakshmana prayed for nine days and performed yagna on the last day to seek blessings of Maa Shakti. The blessings helped them to release Mother Sita from Ravana’s captivity. Another legend says that once there was a prince named Sudarshan who prayed to Maa Shakti and emerged victoriously. To thank the goddess, the Prince performed a yagna and hence this day is celebrated as Chaitra Navratri.
Puja vidhi
The puja is performed in the evening, where the idol or image of Maa Shakti is placed on an altar and is decorated with flowers. Different types of bhog are offered to the goddess and are later distributed to the invitees. Betel leaves, nuts, coconut, and fruits are also offered to the goddess.
Devotees observe fast during Navratri to seek blessings of Maa Durga. The whole-day fast is concluded in the evening after offering prasadam to the goddess. This continues for nine days. Other activities besides fasting and performing pujas, are chanting Vedas, stotras, hymns, songs, visiting temples and doing charity deeds. Devotees are also advised to avoid consumption of alcohol, non-vegetarian, onion, garlic, grains, wheat and spicy foods.
Chaitra Navratri, also the change of season, helps in physical, mental and spiritual exercise for devotees to gain good health and happiness.
Chaitra Navratri 2017: Dates, days and significance
Day 1 (Pratipada)
March 18 (Sunday): Ghatasthapana – Shailputri Puja
Day 2 (Dwitya)
March 19 (Monday): Brahmacharini Puja
Day 3 (Tritiya)
March 20 (Tuesday): Chandraghanta Puja
Day 4 (Chaturthi)
March 21 (Wednesday): Kushmanda Puja
Day 5 (Panchami)
March 22 (Thursday): Skandamata Puja
Day 6 (Shashthi)
March 23 (Friday): Katyayani Puja
Day 7 (Saptami)
March 24 (Saturday): Kalaratri Puja
Day 8 (Ashtami)
March 25 (Sunday): Sandhi Puja
Day 9 (Navami)
March 26 (Monday): Navratri Parana, Siddhidatri Puja