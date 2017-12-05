BR Ambedkar death anniversary: 15 facts you probably didn’t know about the Father of the Indian Constitution

December 6 is observed every year all over India as Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was an economist, politician and social reformer and was considered as ‘The Father of the Indian Constitution’. He was known for his campaigns against social discrimination against Dalits, women, and labor. On his 61st death anniversary here are 15 interesting facts about BR Ambedkar you probably did not know.

Born on April 14, 1891, he was the 14th and last child of his parents. His father Ramji Maloji Sakpal was a Subhedar major. His mother’s name was Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal.

BR Ambedkar’s original name was Ambavadekar. His teacher who was fond of him changed it to his own surname ‘Ambedkar’.

When he was 15-year-old he married nine-year-old Ramabai.

Ambedkar was the first Dalit to pass matriculation.

He was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in economics abroad.

For two years, he held the position of a Principal in Mumbai’s Government Law College.

Popularly known as the Architect of Indian Constitution, Ambedkar wanted to burn the constitution if it did not take into consideration the welfare of the minorities.

He refused to draft Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as he felt it was discriminatory and against the principles of unity and integrity. The Article gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1947, he was appointed as the first Minister of Law and Justice. He resigned after his women rights bill was rejected.

The idea to split Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were first proposed by Ambedkar. The states were formed in 1912.

Ambedkar changed the working hours from 14 hours to 8 hours in India in the 7th session of Indian Labour Conference in New Delhi in 1942.

1935-36, Ambedkar penned down a 20-page autobiography titled ‘Waiting for a Visa’. The book is used by Columbia University as a textbook.

Three days before his death he completed his manuscript – The Buddha and his Dhamma.