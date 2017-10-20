Bhai Dooj 2017: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali, it is the day when sisters greet their brothers apply tilak on their forehead and perform aarti and in return brothers reward their sisters with gifts and blessings. The day symbolises a brother’s responsibilities towards his sister and sister’s blessings for her brother. The festival is similar to Raksha Bandhan and celebrates the bond between brother and sister. Bhai Dooj is known by different names in the different Indian States. It is also called as Bhau Beej, Bhai Teeka and Bhai Phota. In 2017, Bhai Dooj falls on October 21. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, we bring to you a compilation of SMS, greetings, wishes, and images to share with your siblings. Here you go.

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness.

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Praying for your long life and good health on this Bhai Dooj and always,

Have a happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever

and bring joy and prosperity.

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

You were always my best friend,

Looking out for me and making sure

The path I traveled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

There cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Holi is colorful,

Diwali 2016 is lightful,

Bhai Dooj has made our bond powerful.

Wishing you a happy Bhai Dooj!

B- est

R- emarkable

O- utstanding

T- alented

H- andsome

E- nergetic

R- eliable

That is all you.

I am so lucky to have a brother like you!

Happy Bhai Dooj!

in all crime,

My co-passenger in all journeys,

My shoulder to cry,

My person to hug,

My solution to all problems,

You have been a pain in those growing years,

And laughter during heart-breaks.

With miles, apart here’s wishing you

A very Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is a festival where I can proudly say I am blessed to have a brother like you.

Let’s always stay this way where I can say you are my brother with my head high.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brothers are like streetlights along the road,

They don’t make distance any shorter but

They light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.

Happy Bhai Dooj!