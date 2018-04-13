Baisakhi 2018: Wishes, messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi or Vaiskhakhi, holds historical and religious significance in Sikhism and is celebrated with great fervour. The day is celebrated as the founding day of the Khalsa community and also marks the celebration of harvest festival. The day is celebrated in the first month of Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar on April 13 or 14. The day is celebrated by organising processions where people walk on the streets, chant hymns to spread the message of God. People visit Gurudwara and offer prayers. ‘Khada Prasad’ is distributed to the devotees. The festival also sees ‘Nagar Kirtan’, the procession involves singing of holy hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib –the Sikh holy book. People visit Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo, a place where Guru Gobind Singh resided for nine months and completed the Sikh holy book. In 2018, Baisakhi falls on April 14. If you are planning to wish your loved ones on Baisakhi, we bring to a list of messages and greeting to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS.

