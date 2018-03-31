April Fool’s Day: Here is the list of Pranksters of the small screen

New Delhi: From playing pranks on their friends to challenging each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts, there are many pranksters in the world of the small screen who add some fun to the story line.

Before April Fool’s day on April 1, here’s a list of the pranksters of the small screen:

“Impractical Jokers”: The New York-based comedy troupe comprising Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano along with Brian Q Quinn are real-life best friends who love challenging each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts ever caught on hidden camera. The show is aired in India on Comedy Central.

“We feel that at it’s heart, ‘Impractical Jokers’ is a show about friendship and how we interact with our buddies, and that is universal. Busting your friends chops transcends borders and languages. Everybody loves to kick their friends around a little bit. It’s our way of saying we love each other,” Quin told IANS.

“In making the show we have come to realise that you can get away with almost anything just by being confident and wearing a smile. People don’t question a lot of the stupid stuff we do. It’s very eye opening,” Quinn added.