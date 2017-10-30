Apple vs Google: Netizens’ cheesy discussion over burger emoji

Who needs words when we have emojis? These tiny little creatures have entered our lives and made words almost redundant. They are the solution to the tedious task of typing a complete word or a sentence. From expressing emotions to what’s going on in our lives, anything and everything are conveyed through a series of emojis. Though there are instances when an emoji leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Throughout the day we use a lot of emojis but have you ever wondered that an emoji can spark a debate?

On Saturday, October 28, media analyst Thomas Baekdal, founder of Baekdal Media, pointed out the difference between the construction of Apple’s and Google’s burger emoji highlighting the placement of cheese. He tweeted, “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top.”

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc

Baekdal’s tweet has been retweeted more than 15,465 times (and counting!) with over 1.4K comments. All we can figure out is Apple’s burger emoji has a slice of tomato on top, followed by cheese, patty, and lettuce. While Google’s emoji has lettuce at the top followed by tomato, patty, and cheese.

His tweet has sparked a debate and netizens are discussing the correct way to make a perfect burger.

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay — Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

They’re both wrong. Google’s cheese is wrong, Apple’s lettuce is wrong. The correct order, from bottom up, is burger – cheese – toppings pic.twitter.com/lF1AUu64ht — Mark Goodge �� (@MarkGoodge) October 28, 2017

Mozilla solved the problem by totally avoiding the lettuce and tomato. � pic.twitter.com/o5oUiu9Zcw — Daniel Lo Nigro (@Daniel15) October 29, 2017

I stared at it for much too long before reading the caption. Thought it was a metaphor for some business policies. — ❄️️Rada❄️️ (@RadaWilinofsky) October 29, 2017

Both have cold sliced demon plums in them with their wet, cold, pointless horror spoiling each burger. So really they’re both a disaster. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) October 28, 2017

I never thought someone would be arguing on a emoji of a burger *_*. The end is near — Andro Punk (@andropunkyt) October 29, 2017

Has the google designer never eaten a burger? No idea of the physics of melting cheese? — Matt Tyler (@e2mtt) October 28, 2017

Google is wrong on the cheese, but Apple is similarly wrong on the lettuce. — Invictus (@TBPInvictus) October 29, 2017

GASP. And both are clearly using processed cheese slices! Madness! — Heather Morrow (@theatrejunkiehm) October 29, 2017

Google CEO Sunder Pichai joined the debate and said that he will drop all his work on Monday and figure out which burger emoji is right. He tweeted, “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

