Apple vs Google: Netizens' cheesy discussion over burger emoji

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Oct 30, 2017 12:46 pm
Apple vs Google burger emoji

Who needs words when we have emojis? These tiny little creatures have entered our lives and made words almost redundant. They are the solution to the tedious task of typing a complete word or a sentence. From expressing emotions to what’s going on in our lives, anything and everything are conveyed through a series of emojis. Though there are instances when an emoji leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Throughout the day we use a lot of emojis but have you ever wondered that an emoji can spark a debate?

On Saturday, October 28, media analyst Thomas Baekdal, founder of Baekdal Media, pointed out the difference between the construction of Apple’s and Google’s burger emoji highlighting the placement of cheese. He tweeted, “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top.”

Baekdal’s tweet has been retweeted more than 15,465 times (and counting!) with over 1.4K comments. All we can figure out is Apple’s burger emoji has a slice of tomato on top, followed by cheese, patty, and lettuce. While Google’s emoji has lettuce at the top followed by tomato, patty, and cheese.

His tweet has sparked a debate and netizens are discussing the correct way to make a perfect burger.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai joined the debate and said that he will drop all his work on Monday and figure out which burger emoji is right. He tweeted, “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”

Who do you think has the correct placement?

