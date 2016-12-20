Apple says ‘great Mac desktops’ are coming

New York: Rumours that Apple was no longer keen on the desktop business because of the emergence of portable market has been discarded by CEO Tim Cook, saying new desktops were on the way, says IANS.

According to a report in TechCrunch that cited a posting by Apple CEO to an employee message board, the tech giant assures that “great desktops” are upcoming.

“Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we are committed to desktops,” Cook wrote. “If there is any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear – we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that,” Cook added.

Answering to a question, Cook said the Mac desktop was very strategic for Apple. “It is unique compared to the notebook because you can pack a lot more performance in a desktop – the largest screens, the most memory and storage, a greater variety of I/O, and fastest performance. So there are many different reasons why desktops are really important, and in some cases critical, to people,” wrote Cook.

Cook said Apple’s greatest differentiator was their culture and people who were embedded with “change the world” attitude and boldness that “good is not good enough”. “They are the foundation by which everything else comes about. Without great people and a great environment that people can live in, we would not have intellectual property. We would not have the best products. We would not have the inventions or features I mentioned earlier,” Cook noted.