Angarki Chaturthi 2017: Significance, legend, tithi and all you need to know
Sankasthi Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The day is also known as Sankata Hara Chaturthi and falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar. The Chaturthi that falls on Tuesday is called as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi and is considered highly auspicious. Angarki Chaturthi occurs once or twice a year and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by the devotees of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that those who observe the fast on this day gets the benefits as those obtained by observing Sankashti Chaturthi throughout the year.
On Angarki Chaturthi devotees observe strict vrat and worship an idol of Lord Ganesha followed by an ‘aarti’. ‘Modak’, the favorite food of trunk, is prepared, offered and distributed among the devotees. The vrat is observed without consuming a single grain of food. While some observe partial fast by consuming fruits and snacks made with sabudana. The vrat ends after the sighting of the moon and performing puja of Lord Ganesha. There is also a tradition of worshiping the Moon God on this day. Devotees read ‘Ganpati Atharvashesha’ and recite religious hymns on this day in praise of Lord Ganesha. Observing fast on the day helps to reduce problems as Lord Ganesha symbolises the remover of obstacles and supreme lord of intelligence.
Legend
According to a legend, Angarak, the son of Mother Earth and Bharadwaj Rishi, was a devotee of Lord Ganesha. Once Lord Ganesha blessed him and asked him that his wish will be fulfilled. Angarak expressed that he should be associated with Lord Ganesha’s name forever. Ganesha granted him the wish that those worshipping Ganesha on Angarika Chaturthi will be granted all that he/she asks for.
Tithi
Moonrise: 9:14 pm
Chaturthi tithi begins: 00:58 am on November 7
Chaturthi tithi ends: 9:51 pm on November 7