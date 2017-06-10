Action Replay: 5 reasons why it seems like the 90s all over again

For the generation that grew up in the 90s, there were no smartphones, 24 news channels or IPL. It was all about the simple pleasures of life. Circa 2017, everything has changed, but in a strange way, it seems like the 90s all over again. Here are five reasons for the same.

Everyone is playing Ludo again

Back in the 90s, Ludo and Snakes and Ladders were the favourite pastimes for kids and, in some cases, elders as well. Everybody seems to be playing these legendary board games again. The only difference being, this time it’s a virtual contest, as the field has moved on to smartphones, with Ludo King capturing the imagination of the nation. The reason could quite possibly be the nostalgic factor, bringing back sweet childhood memories. Are you also hooked on or not?

90s songs are being remixed

Thought ‘Humma Humma’ and ‘Tamma Tamma’ are outdated. Well, they recently came back in their reworked avatar, and have been just as popular. The former was perhaps the only memorable aspect of Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Ok Jaanu’ while the latter which featured in Badrinath Ki Dulhania was perhaps a bigger blockbuster than the original, which many find tacky. That’s not all, even the famous pop songs of that era like ‘Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat di’ to ‘Kala Chashma’ are back in business.

90s serials are also being remade

If songs and films from 90s are back, how can serials be far behind. ‘Chandrakanta’ was hugely popular in the 90s. A show inspired by the same, ‘Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta’, is currently on air. Then, the TV show ‘Tenali Rama’, which gave us so much wisdom, also has a successor in the form of a cartoon series. And, we all know how many Ramayan and Mahabharat remakes have happened in the recent past.

Sachin is making news again

He may have retired a few years back, but Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic surely went a long way in turning the clock back to the memorable era of Indian cricket. One may differ on how good the film may be, but it certainly pumped up the nostalgic factor. Well, not only Sachin, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, all the big names from the past era, are still making news in some capacity or the other.

We are still talking about Babri and Lalu

It has been almost 25 years since the controversial Babri Masjid demolition. But, recently LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, that 90s saffron brigade, were back in business as they appeared in court for hearing of their alleged involvement. And, that’s not all. Even Lalu Prasad Yadav is still battling the fodder scam, years after it first came to light. Tell us a lot about the judicial system in our country, apart from bringing back bad childhood memories for many.