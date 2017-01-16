Ability grouping in schools help gifted students to perform better

Washington : A new study says that, to help academically talented students, schools should use both ability grouping and acceleration. This study has been reported by Northwestern University, which examined a century of research looking at the controversial subject, says ANI.

Ability grouping places students of similar skills and abilities in the same classes.

Acceleration, most commonly known as grade skipping, subject acceleration or early admission into kindergarten or college, gives students the chance to access opportunities earlier or progress more rapidly.

The widely debated educational techniques effectively increase academic achievement at a low cost and can benefit millions of students in U.S. school systems, according to the study, published in Review of Educational Research.

Proponents of ability and acceleration point to benefits for children who are under-challenged in their grade-level classroom.

With a more homogenous learning environment, it’s easier for teachers to match their instruction to a student’s needs and the students benefit from interacting with comparable academic peers.