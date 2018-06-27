The process of obtaining passport involves a cumbersome procedure, in order to ease the procedure the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 26, announced that the mPassportSeva app will allow citizens to apply for a passport on a mobile phone. The app which was updated on June 5 was launched in 2013 and lacked basic features. It is free to download and is available in Android and iOS platforms. As per the official statement, the app will have the facilities for new user registration, application form filing to apply for a passport and police clearance certificate, document advisor, fee calculator, pay and schedule appointments for passport services. Make sure the app is launched by ‘Consular, Passport, and Visa (CPV) Division’ of the Indian government.

The mPassportSeva app will remove the requirement for applicants to approach regional passport offices in their areas of residence. The app also allows citizens to choose any regional passport office irrespective of whether their residence falls in that particular RPO. Make sure you select the passport office in the city you have your documents registered at. The police verification will be conducted at the address mentioned in the application form.

Here’s how to apply for a passport using mPassportSeva app?