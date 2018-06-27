A complete guide to applying for a passport on mobile via mPassportSeva app
The process of obtaining passport involves a cumbersome procedure, in order to ease the procedure the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 26, announced that the mPassportSeva app will allow citizens to apply for a passport on a mobile phone. The app which was updated on June 5 was launched in 2013 and lacked basic features. It is free to download and is available in Android and iOS platforms. As per the official statement, the app will have the facilities for new user registration, application form filing to apply for a passport and police clearance certificate, document advisor, fee calculator, pay and schedule appointments for passport services. Make sure the app is launched by ‘Consular, Passport, and Visa (CPV) Division’ of the Indian government.
The mPassportSeva app will remove the requirement for applicants to approach regional passport offices in their areas of residence. The app also allows citizens to choose any regional passport office irrespective of whether their residence falls in that particular RPO. Make sure you select the passport office in the city you have your documents registered at. The police verification will be conducted at the address mentioned in the application form.
Here’s how to apply for a passport using mPassportSeva app?
- Download the mPassportSeva app. Tap on new user registration. Enter all the required details.
- Create a username and enter a password. This username and password can be used to log into the app. Make sure you select a security question.
- Enter the CAPTCHA code for verification and submit your application.
- Check your registered e-mail and click on the verification link.
- You will be redirected to the official passport website where you need to enter the login ID and password.
- Now open the app and go to the existing user tab. Enter your login credentials.
- Click on ‘Apply for fresh passport’ option and follow all the instructions. Submit all the details.
- You will get a code that can be used to use to track your application status.