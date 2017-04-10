5 watershed moments in former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s political career

Starting off being as a freedom activist in India’s freedom struggle to assuming different offices in the Indian ministry to chairing the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Morarji Desai’s contribution to the country is unparalleled. He is the only Indian to be felicitated with Pakistan’s highest civilian award ‘Nishan-E-Pakistan’, for maintaining peaceful relation between two rival countries.

Today on Morarji Desai’s 22nd death anniversary we bring to you 5 watershed moments in his political career.

Bridging the gap between police and citizen

Desai was imprisoned thrice for his involvement in the Indian Independence Movement. He was considered as a spirited man with dynamic leadership qualities. After India’s independence, he took the profile of Minister of Home and Revenue in Bombay. During his tenure he worked on revolutionary land reforms and also on developing good relation between police and citizens. He ensured that police are responsive and helpful in terms of protecting the life and property of citizens.

Opposed division of Maharashtra and Gujarat

Desai was appointed as the Chief Minister of Bombay in 1952. It was during his period in office that the demand for a separate state on the basis of language – Marathi and Gujarati – came up. Being a staunch nationalist he opposed the demand but eventually the Bombay state was divided into states –Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Maintained international relation

Desai always worked hard to maintain peaceful relations with rivals Pakistan and China. He overturned certain amendments made in the constitution of India during the Emergency period and also ensured that imposing national emergency is almost impossible in any future government.

Outlawed indecency in films

As a Home Minister, Desai prohibited showcasing any indecency in films and theatrical productions, including ‘kissing’ scenes.

Dispute with R&AW

Desai never supported India’s external intelligence agency called ‘R&AW’, Research and Analysis Wing. He considered the agency as Indira Gandhi’s personal guards and after becoming Prime Minister he assured all the activities conducted by the agency are stopped. He shut several operations and also reduced the budget of the agency. Noted security analyst and the former head of the Counter-terrorism Division of R&AW revealed that Desai recklessly informed the Pakistani President Zia ul-Haq that he was aware of Islamabad’s nuclear schemes.