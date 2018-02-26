We always look out for Bollywood celebrities for some serious fashion inspiration. There is no second thought that Bollywood is a pool of fashion and glamour. Since we are too engrossed in running behind Bollywood stars, what they wear and how they look, are we ignoring regional stars? Of late what we noticed is Maharashtrian celebrities are no less when it comes to fashion. These celebrities are taking the fashion game to another level. From elated fashion forays of Sai Tamhankar to the minimalist style of Pooja Sawant, these celebrities love to dress up and how. Scroll through the list below as we have rounded up some of the fashionable Marathi celebrities who apart from their acting talent take care of their looks too. On the occasion of Marathi Language Day, here’s a look at 5 stylish Marathi actresses who are setting serious fashion goals:

Sai Tamhankar



Sai Tamhankar’s drastic makeover is the result of her religious fitness routine and gym work out. She is popular for her roles in Sanai Choughade, Duniyadari, and Mangalashtak Once More and has been featured in Hindi films such as Ghajini and Wake Up Sid. She looked gorgeous in a bikini in the Marathi remake of Bollywood movie ‘No Entry’. Her film ‘Hunterrr’ was an adult comedy movie and created quite a buzz.

Amruta Khanvilkar



The gorgeously talented Amruta Khanvilkar has accomplished herself as one of the leading actress in the Marathi industry and as an accomplished dancer. She has appeared in several Marathi – Golmaal, Gair, Zhakaas, Shaala – and Hindi films – Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Himmatwala, Raazi. Her special appearance in the movie ‘Natarang’ for the song ‘Wajale ki bara’ was a super hit. Amruta and her husband Himmanshoo Malhotra are the winners of dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.

Pooja Sawant



Pooja Sawant is known for her fashionable appearances on-screen and off-screen and is perhaps the tallest and glamorous actress Marathi film industry has. She made her debut with Marathi multi-starer film Kshanbhar Vishranti and was later seen in Zhakaas, Poshter Boyz, Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota, Daagdi Chaawl etc. Apart from films, she was also part of Marathi reality shows Ek Peksha Ek Jodicha Mamala and Jallosh Suvarnayugacha.

Priya Bapat



Best known for her roles in Kaksparsh, Me Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy, Happy Journey, Priya Bapat has always been praised not only for her acting skills but also for her language and writing skills. The versatile actress played a brief role in Munna Bhai series and has been featured in several plays and Hindi films. For her film ‘Wajandar’ she sported a weighty look but soon after the release of the film she is back to her slim and fit stature.

Sonalee Kulkarni



Sonalee shot to fame with the Marathi blockbuster movie ‘Natarang’ and for her Lavani song ‘Apsara Aali’. She gave a fantastic performance in ‘Poshter Girl’ and was recently seen in the movie ‘Hampi’ where she portrays the role of a tomboy. Sonalee is always seen experimenting with her roles and looks and no doubt she nails them all.