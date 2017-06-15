1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Timeline and all you need to know

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act court will pronounce the final judgement on June 17 against gangster Abu Salem and six others for their involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Salem is currently in Taloja jail for being sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1995 murder of builder Pradeep Jain. The other six accused are namely Abdul Qayyum, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Sheikh, Mustafa Dossa and Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya. The 1993 serial blasts rocked Mumbai and is one of the worst in the history of India. It left 257 people dead and around 700 injured. The attacks were carried out with the involvement of Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, both still at large. The bombings were a series of 13 bomb explosions that took place in Mumbai on March 12, 1993. The attacks are considered to be the most destructive and coordinated ones in Indian history.

Here’s the timeline:

March 12, 1993: At around 1:30 pm, a car bomb exploded in the basement of the 28-storey Mumbai Stock Exchange building, severly damaging nearby office buildings and killing 50 people. The second blast took place nearly after 30 minutes in front of the Mandvi Branch Corporation Bank near Masjid Bunder Railway station. Within an hour, a total of 13 bombs exploded throughout Mumbai. The 13 locations are Mumbai Stock Exchange building, Masjid-Mandvi Corporation Bank Branch, Zaveri Bazaar, Fisherman’s Colony in Mahim Causeway, Plaza Cinema, Katha Bazaar, Century Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Air India building, Terminal at Sahar Airport (current CSIA), Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and Passport Office. Most of the bombs were planted in cars and scooters.

Apr 19, 1993: The Crime Branch arrests Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt at Mumbai airport on charges of possession of an AK-56 rifle, a 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

Apr 28, 1993: Dutt confesses about possession of arms and later destroying it.

May 5, 1993: The Bombay High Court grants Dutt an interim bail.

Nov 4, 1993: Over 10,000 page-long primary charge-sheet filed against 189 accused, including Dutt (accused number 117).

Nov 19, 1993: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the case.

Apr 1, 1994: The TADA court shifted from city’s sessions and civil court to a separate building inside the premises of the Central Jail at Arthur Road.

Apr 10, 1994: The TADA court discharges 26 accused, while charges against the remaining 163 framed.

Apr 19, 1994: Trial begins.

Jun 30, 1994: Mohammed Jameel and Usman Jhankanan, both accused, turns approver.

Jul 4, 1994: Trial court cancels Dutt’s bail, arrests him.

Oct 14, 1994: The Supreme Court grants bail to Dutt.

Nov 20, 1994: Dutt takes back his confession.

Mar 29, 1996: Pramod Dattaram Kode popularly known as PD Kode appointed as a special TADA judge for the case.

Oct 2000: Examination of 684 prosecution witnesses end.

Mar 9, 2001: Accused record their statements.

Aug 9, 2001: Prosecution begins arguments.

Oct 18, 2001: Prosecution completes arguments.

Nov 9, 2001: Defence begins arguments.

Aug 22, 2002: Defence completes arguments.

Feb 20, 2003: Ejaz Pathan, Dawood’s gang-member, produced in the court.

Mar 20, 2003: Mustafa Dossa’s remand proceedings and trial separated.

Jun 13, 2006: Gangster Abu Salem’s trial separated.

Aug 10, 2006: Judge PD Kode announced ‘September 12’ as the judgement day.

Sep 12, 2006: The court pronounced four members of the Memon family guilty and acquits three. The court further announces death penalty to 12 convicts and 20 are given life imprisonment.

Nov 2006: Dutt gets convictd under Arms Act and acquitted uner TADA.

Jul 31, 2007: The TADA court sentences Dutt six years rigorous imprisonment.

Aug 20, 2007: Dutt appeals against the sentence, moves to Supreme Court.

Nov 1, 2011: Supreme Court begins hearing on appeals filed by Dutt and 100 other convicts as well as the state.

Aug 29, 2012: SC reserves its order on the appeals.

Mar 21, 2013: SC upholds death sentence of Yakub Memon, transfers death sentence of 10 convicts to life imprisonment and also uphelds life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts. The court declares five year jail term to Dutt and asks him to surrender within four weeks.

Oct 2013: Dutt gets 14 day parole which is further extended to another 14 days due to leg pain.

Dec 2013: Dutt’s parole is extended to another 28 days due to his wife Manyata’s illness.

July 21, 2015: SC rejects Yakub Memon’s petition.

July 29, 2015: SC refuses to stay Yakub’s execution. President Pranab Mukheree and Maharashtra governor rejects Yakub’s second mercy plea.

July 30, 2015: Hours before Yakub’s hanging top lawyers approach SC to seek a 14-day stay on his execution. SC rejects the last-minute plea. Memon hanged at Nagpur Central jail.

Aug 2015: Owing to daughter’s nose surgery Dutt gets 30 day parole.

Feb 25, 2016: Dutt walks free from Pune’s Yerwada jail.

May 29, 2017: The TADA court announces June 16 as the date for pronouncement of judgement on trial against Abu Salem and other six accused.