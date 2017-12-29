18 New Year 2018 wishes and greetings to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

The world is all set to welcome New Year 2018 with great zeal and enthusiasm. A new year brings with it 365 days of opportunities. It is the time of the year when we show gratitude to our loved ones, to make resolutions and to update our to-do list. So as the New Year approaches, as you welcome the new year with open arms, wish good luck and health to your loved ones. We have compiled a list of wishes and greetings that you can send to your family and friends.

May the universe bless you in surprising and joyful ways.

Happy New Year!

Thank you for all the fun,

The lovely moments we shared,

May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

Happy New Year!

Cheers to a better life and a bright future.

Have a prosperous New Year!

New dreams, new hopes, new experiences and new joys.

Wishing you Happy New Year!

Life is not about possession,

It is about appreciation, new hopes and aspirations.

Happy New Year!

New Year, New you, New resolution, New change,

A new beginning, New opportunities.

Happy and prosperous New Year to you!

Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun,

Fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun,

Wishing you a Happy New Year!

My gift of unconditional love I give to you, with sincerity, blessings and loyalty.

Have a wonderful New Year!

A new chapter a new story to be told,

We say hello to the new.

We say goodbye to the old.

Happy New Year!

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

In the New Year,

May all of your dreams come true!

Happy New Year!

Beauty, hopes, dreams, trust, faith, celebration, freshness,

This is the beginning of a New Year!

As the New Year makes its way

Through the cold winter,

Sending you a warm ‘Hello’

And wishing you a Happy New Year!

The old year has gone,

Forget all the sorrows,

And any form of the unpleasantness of the past year.

Expectantly focus on the New Year.

Because there are great things in store for you.

Happy New Year!

In soft glistening night of stars,

Hope all your aspirations come true.

May every star present in the sky,

Bring love and mirth to you.

Happy New Year 2018!

Hold the smile,

Let the tear go,

Keep the laugh,

Lose the pain,

Look for joy,

And abandon the fear.

Happy New Year!

Life is an accessible diary filled with empty pages waiting for you.

Fill them up with your story as you go.

Happy New Year!

Have a year as fragrant as roses,

As brilliant as the sun,

As colorful as the rainbow,

And as cheerful as the lark.

Happy New Year!

I hope that the lamps of joy lighten up your year,

Fill your days with sparkles of joy,

And brighten up your life forever and ever.

Happy New Year!