16 inspirational teachings of Gautama Buddha that will change the way you live!

Gautama Buddha who laid the foundation of Buddhism has inspired millions of mind till today.
He was born in a royal family, but at the age of 35 he left the palace to walk his own spiritual path. Meditating under a huge Bodhi tree he became enlightened. He then spent his entire life inspiring people to gain a happy perspective to life.
We bring to you 16 inspirational quotes by Lord Gautama Buddha that will help you to achieve new perspective to life and help you free the incarcerations of evil spirits.
- You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger.
- There is nothing more dreadful than the habit of doubt. Doubt separates people. It is a poison that disintegrates friendships and breaks up pleasant relations. It is a thorn that irritates and hurts; it is a sword that kills.
- Three things cannot hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth.
- Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.
- If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change.
- Physical charms attract the eyes, goodness attracts the mind.
- As you walk and eat and travel, be where you are. Otherwise you will miss most of your life.
- When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower, you water it daily.
- It is better to travel well than to arrive.
- Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely.
- An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea.
- Wear your ego like a loose fitting garment.
- A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker.
- When you dig a well, there’s no sign of water until you reach it, only rocks and dirt to move out of the way. You have removed enough; soon the pure water will flow.
- When you realize how perfect everything is you will tilt your head back and laugh at the sky.
- There are two mistakes one can make along the road to truth – not going all the way, and not starting.