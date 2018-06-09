15 monsoon quotes that perfectly describe our never-ending love for rain!
Monsoon! The sweet earthy smell, tiny droplets on the window panes, the cloudy skies, cool wind on the face and falling in love once again. This is the beauty of love. Everything around is bright and beautiful. Rains transport us into a sense of peace and tranquillity. If you are thrilled with the gorgeous season you will truly understand the misty cloud, green surrounding, and splendid waterfalls. If the monsoon is your favourite season here are 15 quotes that perfectly describe its charm.
Monsoon Quotes
-
01
The rain began again. It fell heavily, easily, with no meaning or intention but the fulfillment of its own nature, which was to fall and fall.
- Helen Garner
-
02
Into each life some rain must fall.
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
-
03
And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.
- Gilbert K Chesterton
-
04
Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.
- Roger Miller
-
05
The only noise now was the rain,
Pattering softly with the magnificent indifference of nature for the tangled passions of human.
- Sherwood Smith
-
06
You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it.
- Denzel Washington
-
07
I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying.
- Charlie Chaplin
-
08
Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.
- Vladimir Nabokov
-
09
The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house. All that cold, cold, wet day.
- Dr Seuss
-
10
A rainy day is the perfect time for a walk in the woods.
- Rachel Carson
-
11
I love rainstorms, the thunder, lightning, and wind, all of it.
So much going on at once, so many emotions, just like me.
- April Mae Monterrosa
-
12
Rain is nature’s art; umbrella is man’s art.
When you walk with your umbrella in a rainy day,
You walk with a super art which is a combination of two different arts!
- Mehmet Murat Ildan
-
13
Rain is grace;
Rain is the sky descending to the earth;
Without rain, there would be no life.
- John Updike
-
14
Let the rain kiss you.
Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops.
Let the rain sing you a lullaby.
- Langston Hughes
-
15
Love like rain can nourish from above,
Drenching couples with a soaking joy.
-Paulo Coelho
