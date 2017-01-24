10 patriotic quotes to share on whatsapp, sms, this Republic Day, that will make you proud to be an Indian

Are you among those social media creatures who share and celebrate anything and everything on social media? Or like sharing inspirational quotes expecting to transform lives of people around you? Then, this post is for you.

With Republic Day around the corner, you might start searching patriotic quotes on the internet. To make your task easy, here we bring to you 10 patriotic quotes that will make you feel proud to be an Indian.

It does not matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to make her free. –Subhash Chandra Bose

Freedom is not given, it is taken. –Subhash Chandra Bose

Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered. – BR Ambedkar

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die. – BR Ambedkar

You must be the change you wish to see in the world. –Mahatma Gandhi

Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. –Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get. –Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Let new India arise out of peasants cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper. –Swami Vivekananda

Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength. –Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Happy 68th Republic Day!