10 Kabirdas Dohas that will be your guide through difficult times!
Sant Kabirdas was a poet and social reformer whose writings have influenced the bhakti movement. His work includes Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar. His work is also included into the Sikh scripture Guru Grant Sahib. His legacy survives and continues through the ‘Kabir Panth’, meaning ‘Path of Kabir’, which is a religious community that follows his philosophies. The members of the community are called ‘Kabir Panthis’. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year on Jyestha Purnima, which coincides with the month of May or June according to the Gregorian calendar. On the occasion of the 641st birth anniversary of Kabir, here are 10 two-line couplets by him, fondly known as Kabir Ke Dohe.
Kabir Ke Dohas
-
01
Bada hua toh kya hua
Jaide ped khajur,
Panthi ko chahiye nahi,
Phal lage ati dur.
Meaning: Being rich or big is of no use if you cannot do well with others. For instance, a Palm tree is very tall, but it is of no use as a traveler can enjoy neither the shade nor the fruits as they hang far from reach.
-
02
Kabir khada bazaar main,
Maange sabki khair,
Na kahu se dosti,
Na kahu se bair.
Meaning: Standing in a marketplace, Kabir wishes all well.
Neither be over friendly with anyone nor hostile to anyone.
-
03
Kahe Kabir kaise nibahe,
Ker ber ko sang
Wah jhumat ras apni,
Uske fatat ang.
Meaning: Kabir says people of different nature cannot live together.
For instance, if banana and ber trees are planted together, ber tree will swing in the air, while the banana tree will get its leaves torn by its thorns.
-
04
Saayi itna dijiye,
Ja main kutumb samaye,
Main bhi bhookha na rahoon,
Sadhu na bhookha jaye.
Meaning: May I have enough for my clan.
May I never starve and never have to turn away the hungry.
-
05
Pothi padh padh kar jag mua,
Pandit bhayo na koye,
Dhai akshar prem ke,
Jo padhe so pandit hoye.
Meaning: Scholars were never made by reading books.
But the ones who understand love is greater than any learned man.
-
06
Jab tu aya jagat main,
Log hanse tu roye,
Aisi karni na kari,
Pache hanse sab koye.
Meaning: When you came into this world everyone laughed while you cried.
Don’t live your life such that everyone laughs when you are gone.
-
07
Maya mari na mann mara,
Mar-mar gaye sharer,
Aasha, trishna na mari,
Keh gaye das Kabir.
Meaning: Kabir says, neither desire ends, nor heart is fulfilled.
It is only the body that dissolves.
Hope and longings have no bounds.
-
08
Maati kahe Kumbhar se,
Tu kyun rondhe moye,
Ek din aisa ayega,
Main rodhungi toye.
Meaning: The soil says to potter, ‘Why do you crush me?’
A day will come when I will crush you.
-
09
Chah miti, Chinta miti,
Manwa beparwah.
Jisko kuch nahi chahiye,
Woh Shahenshah.
Meaning: Worries disappear with desire.
The mind is left free from troubles.
The one who doesn’t want anything is a true king.
-
10
Ghee ke toh darshan bhale,
Khana bhala na tel.
Dana to dushman bhala,
Murakh ka kya mel.
Meaning: It is better to have a bit of pure ghee than to have oil to eat.
Similarly, it is far better to have a smart enemy than to befriend a fool.