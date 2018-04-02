World Autism Day: Here are 10 things you should know about autism
March 2nd is observed as World Autism Day. Autism is caused by birth and stays with the person for lifelong. This year’s theme for World Autism Day is to empower women and girls with autism. Blue is used as an official colour to represent this day. The day is dedicated to autism as there is lack of awareness in masses about autism. Children diagnosed with autism are incapable of making social interactions with other people. However, it’s also said that children with autism tend to have extraordinary skills that other people don’t.
In order to know more about Autism here are 10 facts:
-
Autism stays for lifelong
-
People with autism identify humans from the same part of the brain from which they identify objects
-
One in 68 children get autism
-
Boys are more likely to get autism than girls
-
According to scientist’s genes play an important role in developing autism
-
Autism costs a family $60,000 a year on average
-
There is no medical detection or cure for autism
-
People with autism are not capable of understanding facial expressions
-
Children who have a sibling or parent with autism are at a higher risk of also having an autism
-
Music is used as a therapy for autism