West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Kusal Perera ‘cleared of any serious injury’ after nasty collision

Barbados: Sri Lanka left-hand batsman Kusal Perera has been cleared of any serious injury after he suffered a nasty collision during the ongoing final Test of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury when he crashed into the advertising hoarding while attempting a catch at the long-on boundary during the second innings of the Caribbean side. He was immediately limped off the field and rushed to the hospital. The opening batsman was clearly in pain as the players and the team staff rushed to his aid.

“He was cleared of any serious injury. But we will have to see how he comes up tomorrow morning before making a decision. He is very sore,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Sri Lankan team manager Asanka Gurusinha, as saying.

In Perera’s absence, Danushka Gunathilaka was called in to open the batting for Sri Lanka in their second innings. Sri Lanka, who are trailing the series 0-1, have reached 81 for the loss of five wickets at stumps and need 63 more runs to draw the series.