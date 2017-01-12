Weekend guide: Food, Music & Dance

Food

Festive Special

What: Saptami the multi-cuisine all day dining restaurant at Holiday Inn Mumbai celebrates the spirit of Lohri, Sankrantant and Pongal. A mélange of dishes representing the states of Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will be showcased by Executive Chef Sudhir Pai in the lunch buffet. From the state of Punjab will be favourites like Sarson da saag, Makki di Roti, Pindi Channa, Dahi Bhalla, Gobi Pakora, Gur Ki roti, Murmura ladoo, Chiraunji Makahane ki kheer, Til ki bur, Gajak, etc.

Similarly traditional Maharsahtrian fare consisting of dishes like Aluvadi, Bhogichi Bhaji, Kaju Chi Aamti, Amti, Masala Bhath, Shrikhand, Puranpoli, Tilgul etc will form the part of the buffet. The state of Tamil Nadu will have culinary delights consisting of Rasam, Special Sambhar, Khozambu, Idiappam, Payasam, Sweet Pongal and Chakara Pongal. Pricing: Lunch – Rs. 1099 + Taxes; Non Alcoholic Brunch – Rs 1399 + Taxes; Alcoholic Brunch – Rs 1899 + Taxes.

When: Jan, 13, 14 and 15 (brunch), 12 to 3.00 pm

Where: Saptami Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East, Mumbai

Contact: 022 40851800, 09004617824

Utsav festival

What: This festive weekend, Khandani Rajdhani is where you should be! The vegetarian thali chain is celebrating Pongal, Lohri and Sankranti with its Utsav festival. Enjoy the delectable menu that includes Surti Undhiyu with puri, Sarson ka Saag with Makai rotla, Til ke ladoo, Shakarkhand halwa, Khajur til puranpoli and much more.Khandani Rajdhani has remained committed to delivering a joyous meal experience to its patrons. The Utsav festival that celebrates Pongal, Lohri & Sankranti is an amalgamation of festivities across various communities. Each of these festivals indicates new beginnings and a fresh start. Price: Rs 485.

When: Jan 13 to 15,

Where: All Khandani Rajdhani outlets

Punjabi feast – Lohri special

What: Punjabi cuisine has always been one of the most preferred cuisines all over India. “Oye Punjabi food festival” at India Bistro is a perfect opportunity for the culinary aficionados to savour the distinct rich flavours and appetizing aromas of the food from the land of five rivers. The Indian specialty Chef at India Bistro, has designed an exclusive menu for the gastronomic fest, using his innovations on cuisine inspired from the royal kitchens of Punjab. One of the key highlights of the food festival is that the guests will have ample options to mix and match various traditional Punjabi dishes served in modern creative style of presentation.

When: Jan 13 to 31

Where: India Bistro Chembur and India Bistro Thane

Contact: 022 2550 9999, 022 25390999

Music & Dance

Mumbai Sanskriti 2017

What: The Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai, supported by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation is organising a 2-day “Mumbai Sanskriti” Festival to pay homage to city’s rich heritage, art and culture. Sitting on the historic steps of the Asiatic Library and on chairs placed across the road under the open sky, Mumbai’s music connoisseurs will enjoy listening to India’s most sought after artist Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain (Jan 14) accompanied by Sabir Khan (on sarangi) on 14th January, and on 15thJanuary, there will be musical performance by eminent classical vocalist Smt Devaki Pandit accompanied by Rohit Mujumdar (on tabla) and Niranjan Lele (on harmonium).

Free Passes for the Mumbai Sanskriti 2017 are available at MTDC counter at Madam Cama Road, Maharashtra Watch Co (Dadar) and Chetana Book Store at Kala Ghoda. Entry is free for all.

Where: Asiatic Library, near Horniman Circle, Fort

When: Jan 14 & 15, 7:00 pm

Attend

Kabir Festival

What: Sahej Foundation presents Kabir Festival, a confluence of mystic poetry, music, stories and dance. Be there for a musical event, The Life and Poetry of Lalon Fakhir by Parvathy Baul. RSVP – [email protected]

When: Jan 15, 11:00 am

Where: Kitab Khana, Address – Ground floor, Somaiya Bhavan 45/47 MG Road, Fort Mumbai

Zine Fest

What: Bombay’s First Zine Fest is a celebration of self-published and DIY comics and literature. The fest will showcase independently published literature, comic books, poetry, journalism, and drawings. The Fest will feature zine-makers’ works for trade and for sale. Through an exchange of ideas, energy, skill sets, discussions and workshops, Bombay Zine Fest hopes – to foster an only-slightly-competitive, queer-friendly, ethnic-rich environment of creation in written, zine-ic form ; and to nourish the expansion of zine culture in Bombay and other cities where we take it to.

Zine is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images usually reproduced using a photocopier, printing press or just paper and pen. Zines frequently draw inspiration from a “do-it-yourself” philosophy, or DIY ethic. Zines cover an endless amount of topics and can have some awesome, one-of-a-kind, collectable art inside.

When: Jan 14, 12:03 pm; Jan 15, 9:06 pm

Where: Underground Bookhouse, Garage No. 5, Luisa Chs Ltd, St John Baptista road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Queer & Political – Pride 2017

What: Queer & Political is a closed door discussion of queer communities and its allies . It uses the forum to discuss a queer take on Indian politics and understand how LGBTIQ individuals perceive Indian Politics in context of their LGBTIQ identities. Queer & Political does not advocate or espouse any specific political view point or position. It instead allows a safe space for discussing the “queer eye” on Indian politics. The format of Queer & Political is based on data and past surveys that are bereft of emotion and personal ideologies. It makes an effort to study the LGBTIQ community and tries to understand its political affiliations in a logical, academic and data centric manner.

When: Jan 14, 5:00 pm

Where: Humsafar Trust, 3rd floor, Manthan Plaza, Nehru Road, Opp. Vakola Masjid, Vakola, Santacruz East, Mumbai

Theatre

No Man’s Land

What: One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby.As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men. Written by Harold Pinter; Directed by Sean Mathias; Cast: Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Owen Teale and Damien Molony.

When: Jan 15, 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej, Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai