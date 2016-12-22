Weekend guide: Christmas, shopping and food

Christmas Special

Christmas Parade

What: What happens when Santa Claus and his friends gather with their other pals for Christmas? Well, no points for guessing, that the evening would be nothing short of fun, frolic and laughter galore. High Street Phoenix is hosting one of the grandest and most entertaining Christmas Parade with a whooping 36 characters for kids and their elder friends. Watch and join Santa’s parade who will lead his elves, marching bands, a mad hatter, toy guards and mimes around the mall to celebrate the festive spirit.

When: Dec 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: High Street Phoenix, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: 022 43339994

Jingle Jam Christmas

What: Bring out the eggnog and stock up on all the Christmas carols you know. It’s the season to be jolly, so spread some holiday cheer with the biggest Christmas party in town with Bobby K. With 24% off on your entire bill, this Christmas eve is going to be one that you’ll never forget. Entry: Rs 1150 inclusive of taxes (two girls are considered as stags, boy stags not allowed) and couple entry is Rs 2300 inclusive of taxes (without Cover). Flat 24% off on everything (entry excluded).

When: Dec 24, 10:00 & Dec 2, 3:00 am

Where: Trilogy Nightclub, Sea Princess, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai

To reserve call: 022 26469689 or email: [email protected]

Social X’Mas Menu

What: Social is the land of the free (lancer) and home of creative souls looking for an exhilarating alternative to a typical work-day – exactly the kind of place you’d expect Santa Claus to pop into after a long night of work to tally his gift excel sheets over breakfast. Gorge on the special Christmas menu like the Sizzling Chicken Wings, the Brandy infused Chicken Liver Pate on Toast, Creamy Chicken Liver Paste with Pomegranate Pearls and the Rum marinated Chicken served in a Sizzler – all guaranteed appetite-rouser whether you’re heading over to Christmas mass or flying long-haul in a red sled.

When: Dec 22 to 30, 9:00 am onward

Where: Social outlets in Mumbai – Colaba, Palladium Mall, Todi Mill

Contact: 022 6511 0361 (Todi Mill Social)

Shop Till You Drop

What: It’s that time of the year when it rains irresistible offers and Santa comes alive in the form of our best-loved brands. This Christmas, Korum Mall has put on the red cap to surprise its patrons with fabulous deals and staggering discounts of upto 60% on brands like Vero Moda, Color Plus, The Body Shop, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, AND, Louis Philippe, Spykar, Jashn, 612 League, BBlunt, Crocs, Mufti, Reebok, Adidas, Puma, Fusion Beats, Levi’s among others. Added benefits into the bargain include a lucky draw that may win you a trip to Switzerland alongside cross promotion gift vouchers and free parking! All you have to do is shop for Rs 2000 to give your lucky stars a chance to shine bright.

When: Dec 23 to 25, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Where: Korum Mall, Mangal Pandey Road, Near Cadbury Compound, Eastern Express Highway, Thane (W)

Contact: 022 41144455

Santa’s Pit Shop

What: Enjoy delicious traditional X’mas spread created by our master Chef and his team of patissiers as the Santa’s Pit Shop at Hotel Marine Plaza brings you the yummilicious Christmas. Loaded with sugar, spice and everything nice, this mouth watering pastry shop doles out delectable pastries, cakes, cookies, cupcakes and a lot more. The pastry hut brings to you collection of scrumptious treats such as Christmas Special Cupcake, Christmas Tree Bread with Nutella/Pesto/Chocolate, Ginger bread house, Stolen Bread with Marzipan, Almond Rocks, Cashew Rocks, Snowman fudge, Christmas tree cookies, Star anise cookies, Strawberry sinful desire, Stuffed chocolate Santa

When: Till Dec 30

Where: 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

Contact: 022 22851212

Christmas Carnival 2016

What: Christmas Carnival is one of the most awaited event of the year. This year Christmas Carnival-2016 has come with lots of more additions which will bring charm to the event. Workshops/ Shopping-Witnessing amazing products through our exhibitors, PlayZone, Food Court and not to miss Special Theme- Comic Con.

When: Dec 23 & 24, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Where: Rustomjee Cambridge International School & Jr College, Dahisar West, Mumbai

Winter Food Festival

What: As the mercury dips, there’s nothing quite like the comfort of freshly made, piping hot food. And if the spread is a lavish one, made by expert chefs using the freshest ingredients, it possibly couldn’t get better. Khandani Rajdhani has announced its much-awaited The Winter Food Festival – Swad Kesariya. Patrons can savour the renowned Surti Undhiyu, Methi Ka Pitla, Suva Lilava Sabji, Sarson Ka Saag and Bedmi Puri – all seasonal favourites. And to top it all, there are the sweetest winter superstars – Goond Ke Laddoo, Adadiya Pak and of course, the Gajar Halwa – the most loved dessert of the season. Price per thali: Weekdays & Weekends – Rs 480 Lunch & Dinner.

When: On till Dec 30, Time: 12 to 3.30 pm and 7 to 11 pm

Where: Khandani Rajdhani outlets in the city

Attend

Gamefest 2016

What: Gamefest is a Pan India Gaming contest to identify, nurture and acknowledge the best indie or studio in India. This inaugural Gamefest is targeted at the Game fraternity, it aims to stimulate innovation in the creation, development and deployment of startup games studios be it an Indie or a Small Studio. The event offers the possibility to develop an idea into an innovative solution and at the same time, the opportunity to explore the process of game development, in association with the creative fraternity. Prior registration mandatory.

When: Dec 24, 9:00 pm

Where: Workloft, 61 Der Deutsche Parkz, next to Nahur Railway Station, Subhash Nagar Road, Raycon IT Park Rd, Industrial Area, Bhandup West, Mumbai

Contact: 9545526181 or [email protected]