Was great working with Akshay, says Radhika Apte

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Apte, who will be seen with National Award winner Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Padman”, says working with him was great.

Asked about working with Akshay, Radhika told IANS: “It was great working with Akshay. The film is releasing in January.”

“Padman”, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, is releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women’s health.

The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Radhika said: “I am doing ‘Padman’. I am shooting for ‘Bazaar’ with Saif Ali Khan. I am doing ‘Shoot The Piano Player’, it’s just a working title, and ‘Bombairiya’.”