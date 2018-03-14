Ujjain: Sindhi community to celebrate Chetichand

Ujjain: A meeting of dignitaries of the Sindhi community was held in lieu of the Sindhi mela to be organised at Dussehra Maidan on the Chetichand festival. It was decided that there would be a fireworks display in the fair similar to the Dushera display.

According to the convener Mahesh Pariyani, the meeting was chaired by Ramesh Samdani. Pariyani informed that like every year, this year also a cultural programme would be organised on Dussehra Maidan on the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal on March 18. International artist Jatin Udasi and Jyotsna Pahlajani will perform with their teams, he added.

He said, “This year the programme will be celebrated grandly as it is Silver Jubilee year of the organisation. In the programme, a large cake will be offered to Lord Jhulelal. At the conclusion of the programme, a marvelous fire show will be held”. He further informed that on March 19, a grand vehicle rally will be organised in which community people will take part with their families.

Organization patron AK Khatri, Shiva Kotwani, secretary Daulat Khemchandani, Dharmendra Khoobchandani, Deepchand Rohra, Tulsidas Rajwani, Ramesh Motwani, Arjun Bhimwani, Ramesh Rajpal, Dr Jitendra Jethwani, Chimmandas Lakhani, Mahesh Gangwani, Deepak Gyanchandani, Pushpa Kotwani, Swati Gajrani and Karan Ahuja were present in the meeting.