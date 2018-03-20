Ujjain: Outsourced power employees seek early redressal of demands

Ujjain: Outsourced electricity employees on Monday handed over a memorandum to the State Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh general secretary KP Singh, seeking his intervention for early redressal of the two-point demand of about 45, 000 outsourced electricity employees.

MP Electricity Employees Federation secretary Anand Shinde informed that it was said in the demand letter, that the outsourced employees working in all electricity companies in the unorganized sector, be employed unconditionally, while retaining their retirement period for 60 years and continuing their service and contractual practice in the power company.

It also stated that the three year contract practice (east zone) for the power company, should be stopped and the staff should be engaged directly by the company. An agreement should be made that they would retire at the age of 60.

The contract for outsourced employees should be directly and unconditionally made by the company till retirement period (60 years), along with immediate implementation of the HR policy. It was also said that equal pay should be given for the same work, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Shinde said these demands in written and verbal form were already made by several power officers and employees organisations before the State Government and energy department, but no positive results had emerged till date.