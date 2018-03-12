Ujjain: Dharmayatra and Teerthpurohit Mahasangh’s national executive concludes

Ujjain: Two-day national executive meet of Dharmayatra Mahasangh and Teerthpurohit Mahasangh concluded on Sunday with pledge to keep respect of teerth purohits (priests) intact on at every pilgrimage, temple and Kumbh venue in India. The concluding ceremony was held at Mahakal Pravachan hall.

On the second day of the meet, national convener Sunil Sharma announced reorganization of 40 state units of both religious organizations. The concluding ceremony was addressed by national head Anant Dattatray Joshi, Dr Prayagnath Chaturvedi, Pramod Agrawal, Narendra Bindal, national general secretary Surendra Chaturvedi and Asha Gupta.

Manish Upadhyay, Ashok Kotwani, Rahul Vyas, Arvind Upadhyay, Gourav Upadhyay, Anokhilal Sharma, CP Joshi, Abhijeet Dube, Purushottam Sharma, Swapnil Mehta, Chakravarti Joshi, Yash Joshi, Uttam Dube, Rajendra, Banty Sharma, Shailendra Dwivedi, Hemant Shastri, Vijay Trivedi, Dharmendra Chaturvedi, Sunil Mehta and Rajani Kotwani welcomed the guests.

On this occasion guests and members of both organisations paid tribute to late Shakaracharya Jayendra Saraswatiji and Mouni Baba. The programme was conducted by Surendra Chaturvedi.