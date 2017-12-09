Ujjain: Cong intensifies protest against widening of KD Gate-Ankpaat Marg

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is expected to begin widening of the KD Gate-Ankpaat Marg any day after December 15.

On Friday, residents of the area protested against the decision by raising slogans and formulating their next course of action. According to corporator Sapna Sankhala, a big procession will be held by all the residents and a memorandum will be given to the Chief Minister. The memorandum will demand double compensation, shifting of tenants and keeping temples and buildings of archaeological significance unchanged. 457 houses will be affected due the widening. Angry residents protested as UMC has denied them compensation of any sort, stating that the government had stopped giving compensation.

Meanwhile, senior Congress corporator Maya Trivedi stated that she would approach the High Court against widening of roads without compensation. She further said the BJP government in the state had lost all humane consideration under the pretext of development. Trivedi also said land and house owners would suffer, as after the widening, the land would belong to the government and land owners would have to spend money on partially demolished houses without receiving any compensation.