Udaipur Indore Express derails in Ujjain

Ujjain: The Veer Bhoomi Chittorgarh Express (train number 19330) going from Udaipur to Indore derailed near the C-cabin of Ujjain Railway Station, on Sunday morning. The incident took place at 8.24 am when the train was crossing tracks. Later, it was found that a part of the track broke apart, causing the accident. Since the train was running at a slow speed, the bogies remained intact.

The Udaipur-Indore Express had departed from Ujjain station and on the turn near the C-cabin, driver felt a jerk in the engine, and applied emergency brakes because of which two wheels of the engine derailed. Railway officers, engineers, the station manager as well as the RPF team reached the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the news and started rescue operations. On preliminary investigation, it was found that a two feet long piece of supporter track had been broken and was lying away from the tracks. No harm was caused to the rest of the train, nor were any casualties reported.

Later officers cut the power supply of the engine and the train, and the engine was brought back to Ujjain Railway station. The rail traffic between Ujjain-Indore and Ujjain-Bhopal route was affected as it took nearly three hours to repair the tracks. Avantika Express, Pune Express, Narmada Express and Duranto Express were halted at Ujjain station while Intercity Express and passenger trains were stopped on the way. About 7 to and fro trains were delayed due to the incident and the normalcy was restored by afternoon.