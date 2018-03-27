Special status row: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu convenes all-party meeting seeking suggestions

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the all-party meeting was convened in order to take everyone’s suggestion and decide how to go forward with the state’s demand for ‘Special Category Status’ in the Parliament.

At the all-party meeting called by him, Naidu said, “The meeting is convened as emergency to take everyone’s suggestions and decide how to go forward in Parliament. We have invited organisations that fought for the state during bifurcation and the ones fighting now.”

However, three parties- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Jan Sena party- did not attend the meeting held at the state assembly, the TDP chief noted. “We’ve been hoping each day that discussion on no-confidence motion will take place. Almost all parties across the country endorse discussion on our issues in Parliament, the state government hopes for a discussion on centre’s attitude towards important issues of Andhra Pradesh,” he added. On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over the issue of granting ‘special category status’ to the state, and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.