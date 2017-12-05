South Eastern RailwaySouth Eastern Railway’s Trisha Deb bags gold in Asian Archery C’ships

Kolkata : Trisha Deb, an employee of South Eastern Railway who represented India bagged gold medal in the Asian Archery Championships held at Dhaka, Bangladesh last month. Seven countries participated in the championships

Trishsa Deb, Jyoti Surekha and Lily Charu who represented India secured silver in the Team Event of the World Archery Championships held in Mexico in October. Nineteen countries participated in this World Archery Championships.

South Eastern Railway Men Kabaddi Team secured 3rd position in the All India Railways Kabaddi Championship held at Rae Bareli from 8th to 10th November. As many as 16 Zonal Railways from all over Indian Railways took part in this event.

This apart, South Eastern Railway Sports Association (SERSA) Kabaddi Men Team secured 1st Position in the All India Invitation Kabaddi Championships held at Bhubaneswar recently and SERSA’s Kabaddi Team won the prize money of Rs.2 lakh.

South Eastern Railway has a distinction in the promotion of different sports in the country. The players of all categories have been undergoing training with able guidance of expert coaches for a long time and the players of SER take part in National and International events and come out with flying colours.