Revival of SC social justice bench laudable

The decision of the new Chief Justice of India, Justice J.S. Khehar, to revive the popular social justice bench which had been set up by Justice H.L. Dattu in December 2014 and scrapped inexplicably by his successor Justice T.S. Thakur is indeed a step in the right direction. Several cases had piled up in the Supreme Court since March 2016 when the bench was wound up. The special bench used to sit for two hours a week to deal with important issues relating to deprived and discriminated people. The revived bench will now deal with petitions related to social justice almost on a daily basis.

The special bench was hearing matters relating to the indifferent approach of governments and police in stopping human trafficking, tracing missing children, providing hygienic midday meals, welfare of construction workers, rehabilitation of acid attack victims and protecting women’s dignity by reining in lumpen elements who circulated pornographic material. It defies logic as to why this special bench was disbanded. That it was serving a useful purpose was borne out by the fact that its sensitivity to public woes led it to take some momentous decisions. For instance, it forced states to utilise better the Rs 20,000 crore collected through 2 per cent cess on cost of construction from builders to be used for welfare measures for workers and for their children’s education.

‘Thanks to the pressure exerted on the government for equitable distribution of the 2 per cent cess, the Central government has now framed a scheme for registration of all construction workers under the Employees Provident Fund. Another achievement of the bench was to provide an institutional mechanism for rehabilitation of victims of acid attacks and forcing the Centre and states to draw up a strict regime for over-the-counter sale of corrosive substances. All in all, Chief Justice Khehar has taken a worthy decision to revive the social justice bench. The challenge is now upon him to see that the revival leads to good results that are of lasting and real benefit to the disadvantaged people.