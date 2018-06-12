Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi visit put off

lucknow: The proposed two-day tour of Congress President Rahul Gandhi to his parliamentary constituency Amethi from Thursday has been cancelled, a party official said on Tuesday.

The visit has been put off due to lack of security ahead of the coming festival of Eid, the state government has told Congress leaders.

Chandrakant Dubey, representative of Gandhi in Amethi, said police had said that June 14 could be the last Friday of Ramadan with the ‘alvida namaaz’ and there after Saturday is likely to be Eid for which major security would be required.

Gandhi had last visited his constituency in April, spending three days there.