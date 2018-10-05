Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Ajay Thakur to Pardeep Narwal; here are 7 players to watch out for this season

The season 6 of Pro Kabaddi League starts from October 7, 2018 and the first match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 7, 2018. This season will be almost 3 months long and will end on January 5, 2019 at Mumbai.

As the fans get ready for this upcoming season of PKL, We take a look at some of the top players that everyone should look out for in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League.

Pardeep Narwal from Patna Pirates

Last season Pardeep was the highest scoring raider with 369 points in 26 matches at 14.19 raid points per match on average. He is also known as the ‘Dubki King’ because he goes in the pool filled with opponents and grabs points with ease. He will be the man to watch because of his great experience and flexibility.

Rohit Kumar from Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit was the second highest scoring raider last season right next to Pardeep Narwal he scored 219 raid points in just 22 matches. Though he showed a lot of power and skills, it was not enough to lead Bengaluru Bulls to the Payoffs. This season however he has Kashiling Adake in his side and we hope Adake can use Rohit’s skills to the team’s advantage.

Ajay Thakur from Tamil Thalaivas

This guy is one of the best raiders not just in Pro Kabaddi League but in the whole country. Last year he scored 213 raid points in 22 matches for his team Tamil Thalaivas, while it was their debut season. This time Thakur will have a lot of responsibilities because this season Ajay is the captain of Tamil Thalaivas.

Monu Goyat from Haryana Steelers

With a huge price tag comes great responsibility, Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore. Along with players like Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola, Monu will have to work hard to earn the reputation and lead Haryana Steelers to victory.

Rahul Chaudhari from Telugu Titans

He is one of the strong player of PKL and he attracted the second highest bid on the day of auction. Rahul Chaudhari scored a total of 184 points last season and he will be hoping to score more this season. When he was bought for Rs 1.29 crore by the Titans he said he will show us some more tricks. Let’s hope, all goes well.

Surender Nada from Haryana Steelers

Surender is one of the most feared defender in the league, Nada got nearly 80 tackle points in season 5. Surendra has to repeat the same performance to take his team far. Surender bagged a whopping 75 lakh in the auctions, will has to show his skills yet again. His good performance could bring out the best from the youngsters in the team.

Deepak Niwas Hooda from Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the best raiding all-rounders in the PKL and he use to play for Puneri Paltan in the three seasons topping the scoring charts for the team. He led the side to a playoffs finish last season and was key in their success in the league. He was signed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers for a price of 1.15 crores this season and will be spearheading their attack this season.