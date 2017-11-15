Padmavati row: Rajasthan commission for women asks censor board to clear ambiguity
Jaipur: Rajasthan State Commission for Women chairman Suman Sharma has asked the censor board to clear the “ambiguity” over Bollywood film ‘Padmavati‘ so that peace is maintained.
In a letter to censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi, Sharma also said that it needs to seen that the movie does not affect the dignity of women. Citing protests in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the commission chairman said that such incidents were adversely affecting the law and order situation in Rajasthan and other parts of the country.
“It is alleged that historical facts were distorted in the film,” she wrote in the letter.
Sharma also said that Supreme Court has also left the decision on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), therefore, it was necessary that ambiguity is cleared. She sought that the commission is informed about the action taken by the board in this regard.