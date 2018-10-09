Mumbai: MIDC police has arrested an 18-year-old youth identified as Sanjitkumar Fulsagar (in pic) for allegedly sending lewd messages and making video calls to the complainant and molesting her. The accused was arrested from his residence in Thane. Police have also seized the mobile phone used by him to make the calls and messages.

Sources said on September 30, the complainant received a message on Whatsapp from an unknown number. Since the complainant did not know the sender, she chose to ignore the message and think of it as a case of mistaken identity. However, four days later on October 4, she received a video call from the same number, she picked it up. To her surprise, there was a naked youth (Fulsagar) on the screen, showing off his private parts. Shocked by the visual, the complainant disconnected the call. Soon, Fulsagar also sent her pictures of his naked body.She realised this was the same number who had messaged her a few days ago. Then, she informed her husband and approached MIDC police to lodge a complaint. The cyber cell traced the number to Thane and arrested him. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.