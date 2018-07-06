Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Mumbai will also continue with on and off rain today

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Mumbai will also continue with on and off rain today

— By Agencies | Jul 06, 2018 12:40 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai and suburban areas continued to be lashed with intermittent rains since Wednesday’s midnight. As IMD had on Wednesday stated that the city will be facing heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hrs, Mumbaikars will have to be ready for this situation. Ever since the morning of Thursday, Central line local’s were running 20-25 minutes late. Later, the weather was quite dry in Mumbai although rest other parts of Maharashtra faced mederate to heavy rainfall. There were little showers in the Mumbai city during yesterday night but it vanished since the Friday morning.

Here are the latest updates on the Mumbai Monsoon.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK