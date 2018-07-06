Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Mumbai will also continue with on and off rain today
Mumbai and suburban areas continued to be lashed with intermittent rains since Wednesday’s midnight. As IMD had on Wednesday stated that the city will be facing heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hrs, Mumbaikars will have to be ready for this situation. Ever since the morning of Thursday, Central line local’s were running 20-25 minutes late. Later, the weather was quite dry in Mumbai although rest other parts of Maharashtra faced mederate to heavy rainfall. There were little showers in the Mumbai city during yesterday night but it vanished since the Friday morning.
Here are the latest updates on the Mumbai Monsoon.
Light #rain over #Pune. #Mumbai will also continue with on and off rain today. Sky to remain cloudy. #Punerains #MumbaRains @SkymetWeather
— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 6, 2018
Well-marked #cloud #blob slowly moving west. By tomorrow (Saturday) around morning, expect #Mumbairains to revive to heavy spells. This band is entraining moisture from #ArabianSea & #BoB. Keeping a watch on this. #Pune & #Nashik will also benefit from this system. #Rainwatch. pic.twitter.com/IiGHsmyzvd
— SB (@SriGmfl) July 6, 2018
Rainfall over the western coast of India, from #Mumbai to #Mangaluru, will be enhanced by a westerly flow.#TheWeatherChannel #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/raIngDvKur
— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) July 6, 2018
#Weatherforecast for July 6: #Rain in #Mumbai, #Kolkata, #Gujarat, #MadhyaPradesh. Dry #weather in #Delhi. https://t.co/CS52nWrree #Monsoon2018 #Monsoon #MumbaiRains
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 6, 2018
10:40 Belapur, 10:55 Nerul trains from Thane cancelled today! #MumbaiLocal @RidlrMUM @smart_mumbaikar @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/fWMLwh4ju5
— Deepak Kapure (@kapuredeepak) July 6, 2018