Mumbai: Public agitation in Vasind affects train services

Mumbai: Due to public agitation at Vasind area earlier today, train services have been affected in and around Mumbai as the suburban trains were running up till Titwala only for a brief time period, said Sunil Udasi, CPRO Central Railway.

The traffic remains affected between Titwala and Kasara, while commuters have been advised to “desist from such agitations as this will only prolong the restoration work which will now go up to 10-11 am”.

The agitation took place after a tower wagon derailed during the night time maintenance work of the overhead line between Asangaon and Kasara. As per latest information, the agitation at Vasind is over and Mail/Express train movement has started on a single line for up and down direction. However, there will be a delay in clearing all Mail/Express trains due to bunching.