Mumbai: Prime accused in actor Shikha Joshi’s suicide case denied bail

Mumbai: The prime accused in model-turned-actress Shikha Joshi’s abetment to suicide case, Dr. Vijay Chandraprakash Sharma, appeared before Sessions Court, Dindoshi on January 12 to seek his anticipatory bail and the plea of Dr. Sharma has been rejected by the Magistrate.

The relatives of Joshi have been alleging that ‘Dr. Sharma is still roaming scot-free’ despite his bail plea has been rejected last week.

“We have got to know that his (Dr. Sharma’s) bail plea has been rejected last week but we have yet not received the certified copy from the court,” said Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station where the case was transferred from Versova police station after the intervention of Ministry of Home Affairs last year.

“We have applied to get the certified copy. The due process will be followed once we get the certified copy,” said Khanvilkar, who added that immediate arrest of Dr. Sharma is unlikely as he has been cooperating Mumbai police in the investigation.

Sources have told the Free Press Journal that Dr. Sharma has applied for anticipatory bail in Bombay High Court.

Joshi died mysteriously in Mumbai when she had come to Mumbai from her hometown Delhi to attend a date of molestation case she had registered against Dr. Sharma in October 2011 in Khar police station.

Joshi’s parents have been demanding the transfer of both the cases to Delhi and want Supreme Court monitored probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Dr. Sharma is very influential person in Mumbai. We are scared to go to Mumbai to attend the hearing of the cases,” said Vishesh, the younger brother of Joshi.