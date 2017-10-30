Mumbai: Congress did nothing to thwart black cash, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Pune: Union minister Prakash Javadekar today reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue taking steps to weed out black money from the economy and accused the Congress of not having initiated measures to tackle the menace when in power.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said that November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, will be observed the ‘anti-black money day’ across the country. The Congress-led opposition has decided to observe November 8 as ‘black day’.

“I am surprised that when the BJP is observing November 8 as anti-black money day, the Congress has decided to agitate in support of black money,” he said.

“The common countrymen stood in support of demonetisation. Those who are dishonest, were inconvenienced due to the exercise and Congress has been talking for such people,” the human resource development minister alleged.

The Congress, in its 50-year rule, never took any bold step against black money, but the BJP in three years waged an all-out war against it, and demonetisation was one of the measures for it, he said.

The government, he said, has resolved to end the black money economy, and in future also, crucial decisions will be taken to weed out the menace.

On November 8, discussions, rallies and lectures on demonetisation, an awareness campaign for digital payment and downloading of BHIM application on a mass scale will be held across the country, he said.

Javadekar said despite the Supreme Court’s order for forming a special investigation team (SIT) against black money, the Congress did not do anything.