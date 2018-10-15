Muah! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary share their first kiss as newlyweds

The wedding of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary was one big affair. From dancing the night away to the unmissable happiness on Yuvika and Prince’s face, the wedding was definitely a fairy tale that came true. While the couple tied the knot on October 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family, many Bollywood celebrities such as Tabu and Suniel Shetty also graced the occasion.

And it seems the happiness was just limited to the D-day, the married couple are happy with their after married life. The adorable couple celebrated their love by cutting a cake and kissed each other. Check out the video below on Instagram which was shared by Vikas Gupta. Gupta who is closed friend of Prince, shared the video and captioned “And it is official Mr & Mrs Narula . Congratulations . May this love makes you both stronger with each passing day #FirstKiss as #husbandandwife #privika#stayblessed P.S. there are benefits of being that last guest . You get to witness the love and understand what a groom and bride feel when they finally get married and all the guests go away ❤️ and they advise you to get hitched”

For those who are unaware about Prince and Yuvika’s love story, the couple first met in the house of Bigg Boss 9 where they were both contestants. While it was love at first sight for Prince, Yuvika said ‘I Do’ to prince only after once they were out of the house.