Muah! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary share their first kiss as newlyweds
The wedding of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary was one big affair. From dancing the night away to the unmissable happiness on Yuvika and Prince’s face, the wedding was definitely a fairy tale that came true. While the couple tied the knot on October 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family, many Bollywood celebrities such as Tabu and Suniel Shetty also graced the occasion.
And it seems the happiness was just limited to the D-day, the married couple are happy with their after married life. The adorable couple celebrated their love by cutting a cake and kissed each other. Check out the video below on Instagram which was shared by Vikas Gupta. Gupta who is closed friend of Prince, shared the video and captioned “And it is official Mr & Mrs Narula . Congratulations . May this love makes you both stronger with each passing day #FirstKiss as #husbandandwife #privika#stayblessed P.S. there are benefits of being that last guest . You get to witness the love and understand what a groom and bride feel when they finally get married and all the guests go away ❤️ and they advise you to get hitched”
View this post on Instagram
And it is official Mr & Mrs Narula . Congratulations . May this love makes you both stronger with each passing day #FirstKiss as #husbandandwife #privika #stayblessed P.S. there are benefits of being tha last guest . You get to witness the love and understand what a groom and bride feel when they finally get married and all the guests go away ❤️ and they advise you to get hitched
A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on
For those who are unaware about Prince and Yuvika’s love story, the couple first met in the house of Bigg Boss 9 where they were both contestants. While it was love at first sight for Prince, Yuvika said ‘I Do’ to prince only after once they were out of the house.
JUST ARRIVED
- Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal hails court martial verdict on 1994 fake encounter, says it will strengthen faith in Army
- ‘Namaste England’ song Tu Meri Main Tera is all about globetrotting with your love; watch it now
- Muah! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary share their first kiss as newlyweds
- Saif Ali Khan gives a ‘clue’ of MeToo impact on ‘Sacred Games’ season 2
- Rahul Johri’s continuance with BCCI ‘untenable’ after #MeToo allegations: Sources
EDITOR’S PICK
BJP is sure of victory when the opposition vote is split
Winds of elections have started blowing and even before the hurricane starts, many houses are showing cracks and some have…
This is a dilemma all governments have to confront one time or the other in their tenures: How to balance…
Modi made rich richer, poor poorer
Promise the moon. Make people believe in it and win the election. Then turn around and tell them they must…
Keep eye on human development indices
This year India’s economic growth will once again be among the fastest in the world, even ahead of China. The…
The Pakistan economy has been in doldrums and it is new prime minister Imran Khan’s challenge to retrieve the situation.…