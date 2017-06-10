MBMC rejig: Only one ward altered in Thane

Bhayandar: The recently held delimitation exercise to carve out 24 wards for the upcoming elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will witness minimal changes as just one newly-formed ward in Bhayandar will see boundary rearrangement.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had received a total of 43 objections and suggestions on the proposed new municipal wards demarcation, which was announced on May 2.

Giving their opinions, most citizens and politicians had raised a red flag over non-adherence to natural boundaries and linking far-off wards in the delimitation process. However, only six common objections in context to wrongly marked boundaries for an electoral ward (No 10) in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar were accepted by the SEC, while 37 objections were rejected.

Earlier, the MBMC had drawn flak over the demolition of a boundary wall in the region. As per directions and fresh rearrangements, some parts which had been inducted in Ward Number 12 will now be incorporated in Ward Number 10 in accordance to the natural boundary.

With the Ward Number 4 electoral panel in place, delimitation was necessitated to balance the voter population which according to the 2011 Census stands at 8,09,378. Interestingly, even as the population of a ward has grown to an average of 30,000 to 37,000, the strength of elected representatives in the MBMC has remained static at 95.

Scheduled to be held in August this year, MBMC elections will witness totally new geographical boundaries. After incorporating new voters who have enrolled themselves before June 5, the draft electoral roll will be published by June 25, to which suggestion and objections will be will be received till July 1. The final electoral roll is expected to be published by July 7 after necessary corrections.