Manohar Parrikar arrives in Goa after being discharged from AIIMS

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday returned to the state, after being discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.

Parrikar arrived in Goa by a special flight and headed straight to his private residence, near Panaji, where a government-operated ambulance and a medical crew were kept on a standby.

The former Union Defence Minister was ferried, under a police escort, by an ambulance from the airport and was taken inside his residence with the help of a stretcher. Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS on September 15. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting of his Cabinet Ministers and senior members of the BJP State Executive Committee at AIIMS. The Congress has been demanding Parrikar’s resignation on account of his prolonged illness and his absence from office.