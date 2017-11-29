Madhya Pradesh is becoming a role model for India and abroad
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has done remarkable work in the field of road construction along with education, health, agriculture, irrigation, industry, power, tourism and employment. Situated in the heart of country, Madhya Pradesh is today known for its development. People are taking active part in the efforts of leading way to growth. This is being considered as the achievement under able leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivrajsinh Chauhan.